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New Year Advice: Unplug and Calm Down
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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44 views • January 02, 2021
New Year's advice to unplug from the 24/7 social media/news virtual reality and calm down. I argue that social media, social psychology tricks, recommendation engines, and state of the art AI are driving a massive, costly and dangerous overreaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and offer some advice to retake your mind from technology run amok.

References/Credits:

Tristan Harris and the AI Apocalypse

Tristan Harris Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tristan_Harris_at_Collision_Conf_2018_(cropped).jpg

"How a handful of tech companies control billions of minds every day" Tristan Harris TED Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C74amJRp730

Tristan Harris Web Site: https://www.tristanharris.com/


Laurie Santos on Knowing About Cognitive Bias is Not Enough:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO9xwAyeWX0

Lauria Santos and Tamar Gendler on "Knowing is Half the Battle": https://www.edge.org/response-detail/25436


Nobel Prize Winning Cognitive Bias Expert Falls Prey to Cognitive Bias

Cognitive Bias Expert Daniel Kahneman Placed Too Much Confidence in Underpowered Studies: https://retractionwatch.com/2017/02/20/placed-much-faith-underpowered-studies-nobel-prize-winner-admits-mistakes/


High IQ People are Vulnerable to Cognitive Bias

Does High Intelligence Mean Low Cognitive Bias? https://www.globalcognition.org/intelligence-and-cognitive-bias/

Myside Bias, Rational Thinking, and Intelligence
By Keith E. Stanovich, Richard F. West, and Maggie E. Toplak
http://keithstanovich.com/Site/Research_on_Reasoning_files/Stanovich_CDPS_2013.pdf

High intelligence: A risk factor for psychological and physiological overexcitabilities
By Ruth I.Karpinski,
Audrey M.Kinase Kolb, Nicole A.Tetreault, and Thomas B.Borowski
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289616303324

Bad News for the Highly Intelligent
Superior IQs are associated with mental and physical disorders, research suggests
By David Z. Hambrick, Madeline Marquardt on December 5, 2017, Scientific American
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bad-news-for-the-highly-intelligent/


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