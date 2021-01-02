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New Year Advice: Unplug and Calm Down
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44 views • January 02, 2021
New Year's advice to unplug from the 24/7 social media/news virtual reality and calm down. I argue that social media, social psychology tricks, recommendation engines, and state of the art AI are driving a massive, costly and dangerous overreaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and offer some advice to retake your mind from technology run amok.
References/Credits:
Tristan Harris and the AI Apocalypse
Tristan Harris Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tristan_Harris_at_Collision_Conf_2018_(cropped).jpg
"How a handful of tech companies control billions of minds every day" Tristan Harris TED Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C74amJRp730
Tristan Harris Web Site: https://www.tristanharris.com/
Laurie Santos on Knowing About Cognitive Bias is Not Enough:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO9xwAyeWX0
Lauria Santos and Tamar Gendler on "Knowing is Half the Battle": https://www.edge.org/response-detail/25436
Nobel Prize Winning Cognitive Bias Expert Falls Prey to Cognitive Bias
Cognitive Bias Expert Daniel Kahneman Placed Too Much Confidence in Underpowered Studies: https://retractionwatch.com/2017/02/20/placed-much-faith-underpowered-studies-nobel-prize-winner-admits-mistakes/
High IQ People are Vulnerable to Cognitive Bias
Does High Intelligence Mean Low Cognitive Bias? https://www.globalcognition.org/intelligence-and-cognitive-bias/
Myside Bias, Rational Thinking, and Intelligence
By Keith E. Stanovich, Richard F. West, and Maggie E. Toplak
http://keithstanovich.com/Site/Research_on_Reasoning_files/Stanovich_CDPS_2013.pdf
High intelligence: A risk factor for psychological and physiological overexcitabilities
By Ruth I.Karpinski,
Audrey M.Kinase Kolb, Nicole A.Tetreault, and Thomas B.Borowski
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289616303324
Bad News for the Highly Intelligent
Superior IQs are associated with mental and physical disorders, research suggests
By David Z. Hambrick, Madeline Marquardt on December 5, 2017, Scientific American
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bad-news-for-the-highly-intelligent/
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References/Credits:
Tristan Harris and the AI Apocalypse
Tristan Harris Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tristan_Harris_at_Collision_Conf_2018_(cropped).jpg
"How a handful of tech companies control billions of minds every day" Tristan Harris TED Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C74amJRp730
Tristan Harris Web Site: https://www.tristanharris.com/
Laurie Santos on Knowing About Cognitive Bias is Not Enough:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO9xwAyeWX0
Lauria Santos and Tamar Gendler on "Knowing is Half the Battle": https://www.edge.org/response-detail/25436
Nobel Prize Winning Cognitive Bias Expert Falls Prey to Cognitive Bias
Cognitive Bias Expert Daniel Kahneman Placed Too Much Confidence in Underpowered Studies: https://retractionwatch.com/2017/02/20/placed-much-faith-underpowered-studies-nobel-prize-winner-admits-mistakes/
High IQ People are Vulnerable to Cognitive Bias
Does High Intelligence Mean Low Cognitive Bias? https://www.globalcognition.org/intelligence-and-cognitive-bias/
Myside Bias, Rational Thinking, and Intelligence
By Keith E. Stanovich, Richard F. West, and Maggie E. Toplak
http://keithstanovich.com/Site/Research_on_Reasoning_files/Stanovich_CDPS_2013.pdf
High intelligence: A risk factor for psychological and physiological overexcitabilities
By Ruth I.Karpinski,
Audrey M.Kinase Kolb, Nicole A.Tetreault, and Thomas B.Borowski
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289616303324
Bad News for the Highly Intelligent
Superior IQs are associated with mental and physical disorders, research suggests
By David Z. Hambrick, Madeline Marquardt on December 5, 2017, Scientific American
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bad-news-for-the-highly-intelligent/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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