Truckers Unite Across The Planet In Massive Convoys! 50,000 Strong Descend Apon Ottawa, Canada

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The 50,000 strong truck drivers heading to Ottawa, Canada's capital, expected to arrive as early as Saturday, may break a world record for the longest convoy. Called the "Freedom Convoy," the truck drivers oppose the federal government's vaccine mandates for cross-border activity and have inspired others worldwide. #FreedomConvoy #TruckersForFreedom #News -
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/truckers-across-planet-unite-convoys-against-medical-tyranny
https://tnc.news/2022/01/28/nova-scotia-bans-gatherings-along-highway-in-support-of-trucker-freedom-convoy/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/florida-trucker-canada-convoy-were-here-join-movement
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