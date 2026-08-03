Beyond Raiding

The Vikings were more than raiders. ⚔️🌍





They were traders, explorers, settlers, and warriors who reached places far beyond Europe.





🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ottU65Nf7CbYMTcuRzzlX?si=eb18a7b81ae540b5





#vikings

#vikinghistory

#vikingage

#historyfacts

#historypodcast