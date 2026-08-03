Beyond Raiding

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The Vikings were more than raiders. ⚔️🌍
They were traders, explorers, settlers, and warriors who reached places far beyond Europe.
🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ottU65Nf7CbYMTcuRzzlX?si=eb18a7b81ae540b5
#vikings
#vikinghistory
#vikingage
#historyfacts
#historypodcast
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