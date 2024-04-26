Create New Account
Prophecies | It’s Darkest Before the Light - Julie Green and Stacy Whited | FOC Show
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



INTERVIEWS WITH GINGER ZIEGLER:

1. Will America be Destroyed or Saved in 40 days? What Part do We Play to Influence the Outcome?: https://rumble.com/v4qkwi3-special-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html


2. We see what Satan is doing … Can we STOP, CHANGE, or ALTER his plans?: https://rumble.com/v4reqbt-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html







Passover April 22-30

Sid Roth

https://youtu.be/SAEAF4XcdOs?si=8xRcZSgz1LMWRmw9



Pastor Robin Bullock April 21, 2024

3:41:25 - 3:47:30

https://www.youtube.com/live/534mY_95T6w?si=Ykq_KctgY7Syh5Ik



Hank Kunneman April 21, 2024 11 am

https://youtu.be/pe0jEksQkoU?si=iz4l7WN0_fJkO7hu



Amanda Grace April 16-22

12:09 - 31:46

https://www.youtube.com/live/Bjx-VdltAaM?si=tcFdQRtrg6mqGLFs



Julie Green received April 15 and delivered in April 16, 2024 EXPOSING THE ONES WHO ARE CAUSING THE INVASION FROM WITHIN

14:24 - 24:16

https://rumble.com/v4prf6k-


