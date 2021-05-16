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I can’t make these up! Laughing your way through the Pandemic with Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 05/14/21
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320 views • May 16, 2021
Did you know that laughter is able to improve your mood directly by releasing happy chemical in your brain, such as dopamine, and moderates negative effects of stressful situations?
Today, I am going to do something with our viewers to help:
• Relieve pain
• Burn some of those Covid calories
• Help your relax and recharge
• Protect you heart
• It counteracts symptoms of depression
And most importantly, it boosts the immune system
Well, I don’t think we have had a more stressful situation then the last year, so today, I am going to give you a direct shot of laughter to the brain. Join me today, and let us laugh at our pain together on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE.
Today, I am going to do something with our viewers to help:
• Relieve pain
• Burn some of those Covid calories
• Help your relax and recharge
• Protect you heart
• It counteracts symptoms of depression
And most importantly, it boosts the immune system
Well, I don’t think we have had a more stressful situation then the last year, so today, I am going to give you a direct shot of laughter to the brain. Join me today, and let us laugh at our pain together on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE.
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