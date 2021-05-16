I can’t make these up! Laughing your way through the Pandemic with Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 05/14/21

Did you know that laughter is able to improve your mood directly by releasing happy chemical in your brain, such as dopamine, and moderates negative effects of stressful situations?



Today, I am going to do something with our viewers to help:

• Relieve pain

• Burn some of those Covid calories

• Help your relax and recharge

• Protect you heart

• It counteracts symptoms of depression



And most importantly, it boosts the immune system



Well, I don’t think we have had a more stressful situation then the last year, so today, I am going to give you a direct shot of laughter to the brain. Join me today, and let us laugh at our pain together on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE.