17 year old baseball player Davis Dwight suddenly passed out at practice due to cardiac arrest
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

AUG.2, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - 17 year old baseball player Davis Dwight collapsed at baseball practice with cardiac arrest

Coach: "We were talking...two minutes into the conversation he just passed out".

SOURCE: https://www.kake.com/story/47108300/coaches-save-17yearold-baseball-players-life-with-cpr-after-he-collapsed-during-practice

Mirrored - frankploegman

17 year oldcardiac arrestbaseball playerprobable vaxx

