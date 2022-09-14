Statement Reiner Fuellmich 9/14/2022





Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has this day 2022-09-14 made the following statement, as you see in the video above, quote



Dear Friends,

There has been a lot of speculation around the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee due to some very unfortunate public statements that have been made. I would like to comment on this very briefly:





1.

The Berlin Corona Investigative Committee continues to exist, and I am and I will – contrary to false statements that were made - remain a 50% shareholder of this entity.





2.

It is true that the above-mentioned public statements have caused a lot of damage within the resistance. However, I am trying to limit this damage by giving interviews all over the world to comment in a calm and professional way on the very, very urgent, yes deadly problems we are facing all over the world, but also to present possible solutions for these problems.





3.

I have reason to believe that it will soon be possible to make a joint statement to the effect that both members of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee will continue with their work, each one in their own way, but nevertheless cooperating from time to time.





4.

There is absolutely no reason to waste time fighting internal battles, we must avoid friendly fire. But there is every reason to devote all energy to standing and fighting together and exposing the real enemy of humanity, namely the criminal parasites who call themselves elites, and who are behind the Crimes against Humanity which they have been committing for more than 2 ½ years now – probably much longer without us even realizing this. Each one of us can do this, because each one of us - as more and more people are realizing - is completely independent of the global corporations and global NGOs and those who are behind them. We can use this independence intelligently and implement our very own ideas, tailored to our specific needs, for healthcare, education, bussiness and justice in our regions in self sufficient and self regulating, communities. These communities can be connected with each other, but never again shall any global institution tell us what to do and what not to do.

There is no doubt in my mind this is what democracy is really about. And there is no doubt in my mind that this is what we as sovereign, free and independent human beings want. The fact that the other side wants to keep us from reaching this goal and is even trying to play God (something that has never gone unpunished, and never will go unpunished) tells me that we´re doing the right thing. Let us focus on this goal, because we will be the ones who will help make this a better world, and we will be the ones who will have to help those who cannot help themselves anymore.





Best,

Reiner





End quote



