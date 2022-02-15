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A Great Marriage is Something You Make Not Find Says Marriage Expert Gary Thomas
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12 views • February 15, 2022
We can choose to let sin destroy our marriage or let our marriage destroy our sin. This is just one of the many excellent marriage tips given by author Gary Thomas who has written over 23 books on the topic. According to James 3:2, we all stumble and Gary reminds us that, “No one gets to marry the fourth member of the trinity.” Many people believe the lie that if their marriage is difficult, they married the wrong person. However, it just means we live in a fallen world with fallen people, your spouse is alive, you have a conscience, and you’re being convicted by the Holy Spirit. We need to show grace and love and put forth the effort so we will reap God’s blessings as a result. Gary shares the importance of keeping our vow to take care of God’s son or daughter and the blessings of staying committed to that promise.


TAKEAWAYS

A good marriage isn't something you find, it’s something you make

Marriage is a giant mirror telling us what we really look like

Weekly check-ins are a great benefit for married couples

Don’t worry about falling out of love, worry about falling out of repentance


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Breathe Spiritual Life Into Your Marriage Podcast: https://bit.ly/3Je1TDq
A Fresh Look at Dating Podcast: https://bit.ly/3gC53nS
Married Sex Book: https://amzn.to/3GA8Bls
Get Gary’s Books: https://garythomas.com/books/

🔗 CONNECT WITH GARY THOMAS
Website: www.garythomas.com
Facebook: facebook.com/authorgarythomas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garythomasbooks/
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3rxThBt

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Keywords
holy spiritchristiandivorcemarriageweddingtrinityvowsspouseconvictedtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showgary thomas
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