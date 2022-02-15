A Great Marriage is Something You Make Not Find Says Marriage Expert Gary Thomas

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TAKEAWAYS
A good marriage isn't something you find, it’s something you make
Marriage is a giant mirror telling us what we really look like
Weekly check-ins are a great benefit for married couples
Don’t worry about falling out of love, worry about falling out of repentance
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Breathe Spiritual Life Into Your Marriage Podcast: https://bit.ly/3Je1TDq
A Fresh Look at Dating Podcast: https://bit.ly/3gC53nS
Married Sex Book: https://amzn.to/3GA8Bls
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