Rockefeller Medicine and Health Freedom - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Tim Kelly (11.25.15)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels joins the show to discuss the history of Rockefeller medicine, the medical industrial complex and the virtues of alternative therapy. We talk about the fundamental corruption of the current medical system and how medical freedom and personal responsibility are the solutions to our health problems and many societal ills.

Dr. Daniels graduated from Harvard University and went on to earn degrees from the Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School.

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