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Is a COVID-19 Shot a Good Idea? Dr. Andrew Wakefield
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542 views • March 08, 2021
Dr. Wakefield's Special Offer to VCC Supporters -
Andy Wakefield & 7th Chakra Films - 20% Off Discount Code "VCC" extended to midnight Sunday, March 14th! ***To Celebrate Now Shipping in Canada*** Featuring The Andy Wakefield Collection
DVDs + Instant Downloads of all 3 of Andy's first films:
Who Killed Alex Spourdilakis?; Award-winning Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe; and his latest film,1986: The Act (trailer). Order the films here, and join Team Wakefield!
“Host a Screening” https://7thchakrafilms.com/film-info/screenings
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
Andy Wakefield & 7th Chakra Films - 20% Off Discount Code "VCC" extended to midnight Sunday, March 14th! ***To Celebrate Now Shipping in Canada*** Featuring The Andy Wakefield Collection
DVDs + Instant Downloads of all 3 of Andy's first films:
Who Killed Alex Spourdilakis?; Award-winning Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe; and his latest film,1986: The Act (trailer). Order the films here, and join Team Wakefield!
“Host a Screening” https://7thchakrafilms.com/film-info/screenings
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
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