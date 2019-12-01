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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RwF8...
The Ancient Great Work & America's Secret Destiny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoZ1m...
Hooah! Thanksgiving Special 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQwjS... each solution man invents, or for every discovery he causes multiple more problems. Side effects. Money, gold and silver coins, will never solve the root of the problem.
Prune a weed, ignore the under lying root
It comes back bigger and stronger
There is only one solution Just one #1 . Only one solution to Sin or Satan's power over men's minds, actions, freewill, that causes humans to sin!
There is a hierarchy on the earth. Satan has dominion over you or you call on God to save you then God has dominion over you.
Only the supernatural love and power of God's Divine Supernatural Power can save anyone from Satan's Demonic Power of sin ruling over them. He is the most power Supreme demonic being under or outside
God's Kingdom brought down to earth by Jesus Christ birth. He was born our King!
Blogs Read outloud on videos 3 parts
Part 1 How To Use The Gospel For Protection God With US! Co-Dependency w PG
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Part 2
Jesus Christ Baptize US the Holy Spirit and With Fire! Part 2 #usethegos...
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Part 3Conquering Those who Seek To Conquer US Part 3 #usethegospelforprotection
3 separate blogs
Part1
How To Use The Gospel For Protection God With US! Co-Dependency Part 1
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Part2
Jesus Christ Baptize US the Holy Spirit and With Fire! Part 2 #usethegospelforprotection
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Part3
Conquering Those who Seek To Conquer US Part 3 #usethegospelforprotection
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...