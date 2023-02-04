BACH ALLEGRO VIVACE MOVEMENT, ITALIAN CONCERTO BWV 971

Piano Performance of the 3rd movement in this concerto. Supporters can tip with a purchase one of my recordings at https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com The recording does not identify the performer, but you can purchase & own a recording of Bach's music from this link: https://www.amazon.com/Murray-Perahia-Plays-Bach-Concertos/dp/B004EU7WBC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.