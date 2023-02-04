BACH ALLEGRO VIVACE MOVEMENT, ITALIAN CONCERTO BWV 971

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Piano Performance of the 3rd movement in this concerto. Supporters can tip with a purchase one of my recordings at https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com The recording does not identify the performer, but you can purchase & own a recording of Bach's music from this link: https://www.amazon.com/Murray-Perahia-Plays-Bach-Concertos/dp/B004EU7WBC