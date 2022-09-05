Indian Enforcement Directorate Has Carried Out Raids in the Two Chinese Loan Apps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1hh5d602
09/04/2022 NDTV: Indian Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches in the Chinese loan app case. There have been raids taking place at Paytm and Razorpay. And this is all in the Chinese loan app case