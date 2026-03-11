BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
3/11/26 TRUMP: IRGC/CityOfLondon/"ALL Targets HIT", SOVEREIGN Nations Alliance!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
Yesterday

3/11/26 President Trump declared today that ALL Military Targets in Iran have been hit & the remaining threat is IRGC (globalist oligarchs) control of Iran & the US Military focused on Straits of Hormuz for energy shipping to be secured. The "War" is to free Sovereign Nations from the City of London Banksters' control over Energy & the IRGC as their puppet Islamist money & terror operations. And Much More! Think Bigly, America! This IS America & Humanity First! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


DNI Gabbard To De-Classify 2 New Investigations: Election Steal, Citizen Surveillance:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-solomon-reveals-dni-tulsi-gabbard-fbi-release/


Mel K & Tom Luongo/The supranational Architecture Is Being Uprooted 3/9/26

https://rumble.com/v76vwjs-mel-k-and-tom-luongo-the-supranational-architecture-is-being-uprooted-3-9-2.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Promethean Updates: Trump Breaks the UK”s Middle East Shipping Empire 3/11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_S2yfSfUBY


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


