Do we need government--the incorporated Kind?

Howard Hughes sadly found out after he set his extremely large companies up as a corporation, he was driven out of [lost] his ability to run/control things. https://annavonreitz.com/historyofcorporations.pdf - I had not read Anna Von Reitz article before conceiving of this topic. I also previously wrote the above part about Hugh's corporate experience=downfall before reading Anna's rendition of what incorporation entails.
Simson cartoon depicts real-life: https://youtu.be/pKvOyGaXdNA
The only reason the FRN is still "accepted" is due to the military & police Forces via the gun/bombs/missiles & threats. The military/police need to be paid, not in [mercenary inducing] debt-notes=FED IOUs, but asset-backed [open international market-able] American Federation Dollars (AFD).
Cheran, Mexico shows the world how to self-govern by ousting their police force & government - 5 minutes:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/RlhJHhkFcOvG/
Do you really need "government?": https://old.bitchute.com/video/Ed1HxZ8DjQ2H/
Benjamin Fulford: https://benjaminfulford.net/benjamin-fulford-friday-qa-video-12-13-2024/
https://geopolitics.co/2024/12/21/is-this-why-ukraine-assasinated-a-russian-general/?jetpack_skip_subscription_popup
X22 Report: https://rumble.com/v61033h-ep.-3527a-trump-is-now-pushing-to-get-rid-of-the-debt-ceiling-soon-people-w.html?mref=9ceev&mc=ewucg
Their "Grand Chessboard" Is Collapsing!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OMEiLINtVsFr
How can a public which has been JABbed function on a high enough health level to vote for a non-corrupt Service Provider?
When a Service Provider is not transparent, nor accountable for providing the services THEY were hired for---THEY must be fired/shut-down!
Dr. Steven Greer on "drones:" https://youtu.be/SCFS_hP2hSU?si=WJ0aCnt4KrRKj1kb&t=552
I claim, due to actual long standing experience: Not all UFOs are bad-guy BreakAways. Much psychological Gaming is on-going.
-But Greer gets interviewed!-That should tell you something!