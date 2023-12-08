'FORCED JABS ARE COMING WARNING! BETTER GET ARMED NOW!

MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT! ALL HUMANITY WILL BE FORCED TO BE INJECTED WITH THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE! HOW MANY OF THESE VIDEOS TO I HAVE TO POST TO WAKE YOU UP? THE EVIL SATANIC ELITE HAVE MARKED 7 BILLION PEOPLE FOR ELIMINATION. YOU BETTER HAVE PLENTY OF GUNS AND AMMO OR YOU'LL BE DRAGGED TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP AND MURDERED. THE TRUTHER WHO MADE THIS VIDEO IS TRYING TO WAKE YOU UP AS I AM. IF YOU DON'T LISTEN AND DROWNED YOURSELF IN DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT YOU DESERVE TO BE FORCED VACCED AND DIE. WAKEUP DAMIT!