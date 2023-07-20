Christ Conquers Our Trials & Tribulations: Globalists Will Fail In Their War Against God

Stew Peters Show





July 19, 2023





Early Christians all believed the end times and the second coming of Christ were imminent.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is here to talk about the hope of Jesus Christ and His gospel.

If we believe the End Times are upon us, it’s important to consider we are wrong but there is also evidence they are coming sooner rather than later.

Christian persecution is increasing across the world and pagan satanists are attempting to solidify their One World government vision.

The only thing that can save in the midst of persecution is the love of Jesus Christ.

There is a Great Rest foretold in the book of Revelation but it is not instituted by Klaus Schwab and his minions.

It will be accomplished by God.

Dr. Stella believes we are currently in the End Times.

The Euphrates river is drying up and digital currencies will soon be required in order to buy or sell goods.

The Bible tells of a “mark” that will be required in order to participate in the economy.

Covid tyranny was a trojan horse for transhumanism and the jab was a satanic attempt to corrupt humanity’s DNA.

If you are a child of God and are in Christ then to die is to gain.

Christians must stop fearing death and trust in God.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v310iz2-christ-conquers-our-trials-and-tribulations-globalists-will-fail-in-their-w.html