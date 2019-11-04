Waterproof & Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight from Boruit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This hardy flashlight is compact, waterproof and recharges through USB. This means I can keep it in my pants pocket at all times, even during heavy rain, and when it starts to run low I can recharge it using my folding USB solar panel. It has multiple brightness settings up to 1200 lumens. It also has different colored light modes, and various flashing modes for emergency situations.
If you spend a lot of time outside, work in dark spaces or want to prepare for survival situations, I highly recommend picking up this flashlight.
You can check out the Boruit Tactical Flashlight here:
https://cahlen.org/TacticalFlashlight