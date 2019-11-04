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Waterproof & Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight from Boruit
Cahlen
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33 views • November 04, 2019
On the episode of Wizard Gear I'll be showing you one of the most important tools I keep with me at all times - The Boruit Tactical Flashlight.

This hardy flashlight is compact, waterproof and recharges through USB. This means I can keep it in my pants pocket at all times, even during heavy rain, and when it starts to run low I can recharge it using my folding USB solar panel. It has multiple brightness settings up to 1200 lumens. It also has different colored light modes, and various flashing modes for emergency situations.

If you spend a lot of time outside, work in dark spaces or want to prepare for survival situations, I highly recommend picking up this flashlight.

You can check out the Boruit Tactical Flashlight here:
https://cahlen.org/TacticalFlashlight
Keywords
survivaloutdoorsbackpackingcampingminimalism
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