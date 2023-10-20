Quo Vadis





Oct 20, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 19, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Strengthen ye yourselves in prayer, in listening to the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





Those who are with the Lord will never be defeated.





Courage!





What My Jesus has reserved for you, human eyes have never seen.





I ask you to try to bear witness to the truth everywhere.





Ye are walking towards a future of confusion.





Many will embrace what is false and walk into the abyss of spiritual darkness.





Listen ye to Me.





Do not retreat.





I will always be with you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Pedro on June 20, 2020.





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.

\

Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMU-xQuxsQE