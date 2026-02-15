(Verse 1)

You’re staring at the plastic, punching in the code

Your brain is getting lazy, about to self-implode

Five plus five? You’re sweating for the sum

Put the gadget in the gutter, look at what you’ve become!

You want to get to town? You’re clicking on an app?

Throw your phone in the river, clear all that digital crap!



(Pre-Chorus)

(Distorted scream)

GO GET A STALLION!

FEEL THE MANE!

Stop living your life in a digital chain!



(Chorus)

Stop using your calculator and GET A HORSE!

Navigate the valley by a primal force!

Are you still looking at the clock? Are you blind?!

You’re leaving the rhythm of the earth behind!

What do you think a SUNDIAL is for?!

Cast a shadow on the ground and walk through the door!



(Post-Chorus)

(Heavy dubstep drop - mechanical grinding sounds)

Lick my battery, sucker!

(Zap! Spark sound effect)

Lick my battery, sucker!

Power down! Power down!



(Verse 2)

Digital digits, glowing neon green

You’re a slave to the circuit, a ghost in the machine

You’re checking the seconds? You’re counting the ticks?

The sun is in the sky, you absolute brick!

The shadow doesn't lie, the shadow doesn't beep

While you’re syncing your watch, the world is playing for keeps!



(Bridge)

(Tempo slows down, eerie melodic synth)

Silicon soul...

Copper wire veins...

You forgot how to breathe...

In the acid rains...

(Voice pitches up to a frantic glitch)

BUT THE HORSE IS HUNGRY!

THE SUN IS HIGH!

EAT THE VOLTAGE BEFORE YOU DIE!



(Guitar Solo / Synth Shred)

(Chaos. Sounds of a horse neighing mixed with a dial-up modem screaming.)



(Outro)

SUNDIAL! (Look at it!)

STALLION! (Ride it!)

Delete the math!

Escape the path!

Lick my battery, sucker!

SHUT. IT. DOWN.



(Final sound: A long, dying electronic hum that suddenly snaps into silence.)

