Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 21, 2023 - I no longer recognize my own country... is America BEYOND BEING SAVED?

0:00 Intro

1:06 US Debt Clock

3:53 Tyranny

9:22 Mental Health Insanity

17:03 Jacinda Ardern

18:43 Russell Brand

25:39 Defunding

30:17 Poland vs Ukraine

51:28 I no longer recognize my own country...

1:08:03 Interview with 1791 Gun Leather





- $1 billion govt. program PLANTS trees for the #climate while Bill Gates CUTS DOWN trees for the climate

- Ukrainian-born US congresswoman slams Merrick Garland as "KGB" threatening Americans

- US National Debt blows past $33 TRILLION as money printing insanity continues

- Paying interest on the national #debt will soon reach $2 trillion a year

- New California law allows courts to MANDATE psychiatric treatments and incarceration for anyone

- Soon, they will declare #Christians and conservatives to be MENTALLY ILL and lock them up

- #Poland says NO MORE WEAPONS for #Ukraine as NATO fractures

- US Sen. Rand Paul vows NO continuing resolutions if they contain funding for Ukraine

- Ukraine is a CORRUPT CRIMINAL REGIME that has imprisoned Gonzalo Lira and banned elections, free speech

- #Zelenskyy comes to the USA, BEGGING for more cash as his war racket risks imploding

- Child trafficker admits using Ukraine boarding school as front for organ harvesting, human #trafficking

- Ukraine tranny spokescreature is SUSPENDED by military after making DEATH THREATS on Americans

- Former New Zealand PM says #freespeech is a "WEAPON OF WAR" that must be halted

- WOKE church in Texas worships DRAG QUEENS and calls for "radical inclusiveness" which includes groomers and pedos

- Too many "houses of God" in America have become RECRUITMENT HUBS FOR SATAN

- Full interview with 1791 Gun Leather founders about new game changing holster innovation





