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Bin ich wirklich eine Sexistin? - Femimis, Teil 2
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17 views • December 13, 2019
Lolcows. Lolcows everywhere.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Music "Beyond Space (2008)"
Performed by Chill Carrier (Album Awakening)
Author's jamendo webpage https://www.jamendo.com/artist/342174/chill-carrier
Author's website http://www.chillcarrier.de
Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Grace - Lounge - royalty free music
Vodovoz Music Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNcwZT1x-BUHcWNagbcDccQ
AcidJazz - Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Song - "AcidJazz" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://genderpressing.files.wordpress.com/2012/08/judge-ourselves.jpg
https://www.newstatesman.com/sites/default/files/styles/nodeimage/public/blogs_2017/09/gettyimages-179983952.jpg?itok=CDpzpCSh
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/nintchdbpict000382164572.jpg?strip=all&w=960
https://www.artble.com/imgs/f/1/c/426015/portrait_of_pope_innocent_x.jpg
https://thehistorianjournal.wordpress.com/2016/08/17/what-caused-the-growth-of-papal-power-in-the-medieval-period/
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/01/15/aziz-ansari-sexual-misconduct-allegations-stir-fierce-debate-about-consent/
https://liebeisstleben.com/2016/01/26/du-und-dein-hamsterrad/
https://cdn.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/styles/image-article_inline_full/public/field_blog_entry_teaser_image/2017-09/petrol_canstockphoto.jpg?itok=LI13vM7c
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9RZ13rgCcww/maxresdefault.jpg
Artikel:
Grid Girls
https://www.motorsport-magazin.com/formel1/news-244443-formel-1-dreht-durch-grid-girls-2018-verboten/
Hylas und die Nymphen
http://www.spiegel.de/kultur/gesellschaft/john-william-waterhouse-hylas-und-die-nymphen-in-manchester-abgehaengt-a-1190996.html
David muss weiterhin das Feigenblatt tragen
http://www.italymagazine.com/italy/david/vatican-insists-david-must-wear-fig-leaf
Hylas und die Nymphen hängt wieder
http://www.dw.com/de/sexismus-debatte-nymphen-gem%C3%A4lde-h%C3%A4ngt-wieder/a-42417144
MeToo-Diskussion: Es wird zu viel vermischt
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/kristina-schroeder-in-der-metoo-diskussion-wird-zu-viel-vermischt-a-1192888.html
Aziz Ansari
https://babe.net/2018/01/13/aziz-ansari-28355
Was treibt Sexistinnen an?
https://ze.tt/was-treibt-sexistinnen-an/?utm_campaign=ref&utm_content=zett_zon_teaser_teaser_x&utm_medium=fix&utm_source=zon_zettaudev_int&wt_zmc=fix.int.zettaudev.zon.ref.zett.zon_teaser.teaser.x
Kinderarmut
http://www.dw.com/de/studie-kinderarmut-ist-dauerzustand-in-deutschland/a-41071232
James Damore
https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/19/16911482/james-damore-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-women-in-tech-memo-firing
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu4wwC6J0HA
https://videos.pexels.com/
Я люблю русских.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_doYBgDFjhM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQoj0mgGk4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iU2W62OFp7Y
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Music "Beyond Space (2008)"
Performed by Chill Carrier (Album Awakening)
Author's jamendo webpage https://www.jamendo.com/artist/342174/chill-carrier
Author's website http://www.chillcarrier.de
Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Grace - Lounge - royalty free music
Vodovoz Music Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNcwZT1x-BUHcWNagbcDccQ
AcidJazz - Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Song - "AcidJazz" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://genderpressing.files.wordpress.com/2012/08/judge-ourselves.jpg
https://www.newstatesman.com/sites/default/files/styles/nodeimage/public/blogs_2017/09/gettyimages-179983952.jpg?itok=CDpzpCSh
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/nintchdbpict000382164572.jpg?strip=all&w=960
https://www.artble.com/imgs/f/1/c/426015/portrait_of_pope_innocent_x.jpg
https://thehistorianjournal.wordpress.com/2016/08/17/what-caused-the-growth-of-papal-power-in-the-medieval-period/
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/01/15/aziz-ansari-sexual-misconduct-allegations-stir-fierce-debate-about-consent/
https://liebeisstleben.com/2016/01/26/du-und-dein-hamsterrad/
https://cdn.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/styles/image-article_inline_full/public/field_blog_entry_teaser_image/2017-09/petrol_canstockphoto.jpg?itok=LI13vM7c
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9RZ13rgCcww/maxresdefault.jpg
Artikel:
Grid Girls
https://www.motorsport-magazin.com/formel1/news-244443-formel-1-dreht-durch-grid-girls-2018-verboten/
Hylas und die Nymphen
http://www.spiegel.de/kultur/gesellschaft/john-william-waterhouse-hylas-und-die-nymphen-in-manchester-abgehaengt-a-1190996.html
David muss weiterhin das Feigenblatt tragen
http://www.italymagazine.com/italy/david/vatican-insists-david-must-wear-fig-leaf
Hylas und die Nymphen hängt wieder
http://www.dw.com/de/sexismus-debatte-nymphen-gem%C3%A4lde-h%C3%A4ngt-wieder/a-42417144
MeToo-Diskussion: Es wird zu viel vermischt
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/kristina-schroeder-in-der-metoo-diskussion-wird-zu-viel-vermischt-a-1192888.html
Aziz Ansari
https://babe.net/2018/01/13/aziz-ansari-28355
Was treibt Sexistinnen an?
https://ze.tt/was-treibt-sexistinnen-an/?utm_campaign=ref&utm_content=zett_zon_teaser_teaser_x&utm_medium=fix&utm_source=zon_zettaudev_int&wt_zmc=fix.int.zettaudev.zon.ref.zett.zon_teaser.teaser.x
Kinderarmut
http://www.dw.com/de/studie-kinderarmut-ist-dauerzustand-in-deutschland/a-41071232
James Damore
https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/19/16911482/james-damore-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-women-in-tech-memo-firing
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu4wwC6J0HA
https://videos.pexels.com/
Я люблю русских.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_doYBgDFjhM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQoj0mgGk4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iU2W62OFp7Y
Keywords
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