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Heartless CBC Producing Entrapment Hit-Pieces on Truckers
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351 views • February 09, 2022
Kristen Nagle shames CBC workers in the streets of Ottawa. CBC people have no heart. This is a must watch.
"You have literally destroyed my life because I ask appropriate questions."
"Do you actually believe the work that you do, or is this just a good pay check?"
CBC Workers In Ottawa "Must Watch" | IrnieracingNews | Marcel Irnie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYMDi3HrrDg
"You have literally destroyed my life because I ask appropriate questions."
"Do you actually believe the work that you do, or is this just a good pay check?"
CBC Workers In Ottawa "Must Watch" | IrnieracingNews | Marcel Irnie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYMDi3HrrDg
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