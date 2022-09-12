And We Know 9.11.2022 The [DS] bag of TRICKS is EMPTY! Queen worship FADING! Massive Awakening! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
September 11, 2022
Like I mentioned, we are traveling again… and with any spare moment, I will do research to see what is going on out there. There seems to be a push for us to always remember the tricks played on us 21 years ago on 911. We will look at some of this and realize they made it worse with the pandemic and now hate the movement that is exposing them…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1joefk-9.11.22-the-ds-bag-of-tricks-is-empty-queen-worship-fading-massive-awakenin.html
