Supporting the white coat author-ah-tie ~ You must believe nothing and question everything ~
39 views • 2 months ago

In today's discussion we will discuss the issue of RFK jr. being attached by the board of Health and Human services in his confirmation to be the head of health and human services. Yes, almost half of the board don't want him to be the head because he dares to question the fake science mantra of vaccines save lives, and he professes to believe in evidence base science. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 410 Aiding and Abetting.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 410: Aiding and Abetting

  https://rumble.com/v6hqc2d-episode-410-aiding-and-abetting.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Thimerosal by Robert Kennedy

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/250edee5232bd739093115a1bec3ad29

- The Wuhan Cover-Up; And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/4ebff392171aa83cbde5e456d0d4a3c2

- The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense)

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/005d48d2456b03a3138a57eb0d8fa1f5

- Crimes Against Nature

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/4c69c2c4dfdac3005e3b5611edbf4534

- The Truth About Vaccines

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html


