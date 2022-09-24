KEVIN MCCARTHY'S PUPPET, FAKE MAGA MAJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





September 23, 2022





Just like Tony Mandarich was the biggest draft bust ever in the 1989 NFL Draft, the same could be said for Marjorie Taylor Greene and her 2020 win in Congress.





Marjorie was elected by the people to be an AMERICA FIRST fighter to counter the likes of Kevin McCarthy and the NRCC. Instead she is now McCarthy’s puppet. She continues to yell MAGA while giving over 200k a year to the NRCC. She has colluded with democrats and establishment GOP against true America First Candidates. MTG doesn’t make a move without McCarthy’s permission in hopes of getting back on committees.





The Associated Press hit piece about JR Majewski’s service has been debunked by numerous media outlets, yet McCarthy and the NRCC pulled 1 million in advertising for him in the OH09 district. Did McCarthy, Tom Emmers, Marjorie Taylor Greene sell out America First candidate and veteran with a backroom deal with Nancy Pelosi for that congressional seat?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lb593-kevin-mccarthys-puppet-fake-maga-majorie-taylor-greene.html