Unmanned Systems Forces thwart enemy plans

00:00 Attack UAV operators of the Vostok Group of Forces thwarted an attempt of the enemy to rotate manpower and deliver ammunition to forward positions in Zaporozhye region. As a result of the strikes, Novator armoured fighting vehicles, a truck, and pickup trucks were destroyed. Moreover, a precise strike of a Lancet loitering munition wiped out a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier.

00:19 Drone operators of the Tsentr Group of Forces eliminated manpower and robotic ground systems of the AFU formations in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

00:34 UAV teams of the Volunteer Corps neutralised personnel of the AFU in Kramotorsk-Druzhkovka direction.

01:06 FPV drone teams of the Sever Group of Forces obliterated a pickup truck of the enemy near the line of contact.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 17, 2026

▪️ At night, strikes were carried out in Kiev and the Odessa region. Given the -14 degrees Celsius in the enemy's capital, power outages and heating pipe ruptures, even single strikes on energy facilities contribute to the further destruction of the enemy's infrastructure. Ukrainian Energy Minister Shmygal stated that the intensity of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities is only increasing, and such strikes occur daily.

▪️ About 10 explosions occurred over Sochi and Tuapse - the air defense system was operating. In the Rostov region, an air attack was repelled in the Sholokhovsky and Kasharinsky districts. In the weekly report, the Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 1,138 UAV-type aircraft (~162 drones per day) over our regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, yesterday it was reported about a strike by the AFU from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the Klintsovskaya thermal power station and the Naytopovskaya electrical substation, and part of the residents of these areas were left without electricity and heat.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting fierce offensive battles in the Sumy region on nine frontline sectors, on three in the Krasnopolsky and on three in the Glukhovsky. The accumulation of assault groups is slow: many drones and enemy mortar fire. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors - mutual shelling.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is fighting near Volchansk with the support of aviation and "Sunburn" thermobaric systems on the Khatnyanskaya frontline sector, in the Staritsa area, southwest of Lyman, in the Volchansk Hutors.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, the front-line soldiers strongly grumbled about the "Beautiful reports" of the commander of the Western Group of Forces, Belousov, not agreeing with the reported situation in Kupyansk and regarding the "liberated" villages.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, it was officially announced about the liberation of Zakotnoe: in its eastern part, our flag was unfurled. It is reported about the development of the offensive in the area of Seversk.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces repelled 5 counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on armored vehicles (3 BTRs, 2 BBMs were destroyed). As a result of the crossing of the Gaychur River, a major enemy defense node was captured in the area of the village of Zhovtneve in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy reports about our attacks in the direction of Pryluky (north of Gulyaypole).

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles are taking place in the northern part of the Primorsky and on the approaches to Rechny and Veselianka.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a grandfather born in 1941 was killed in Radensk from the dropping of an ammunition from a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a private house. Another 18 settlements were subjected to strikes.

