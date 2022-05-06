Redpill: Election Fraud

A Look Into What Happened In The 2020 Election

* We have an absolute right to seek the truth.

* We demand fair elections in defense of democracy.

* DHS: questioning the election can lead to terror!

* Dems used plandemic to change how people voted.

* CNN: mail-in voting process is perfect!

* We deserve to know the truth.

* America needs to wake up.





Redpills:

“Why are they so in favor of mail-in balloting?”

“And is that connected to the fact that Joe [Bidan] — who is a husk, who is a mannequin, everyone knows that — somehow got more votes than Barack Obama, who is like a living person?”





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 May 2022

https://www.truethevote.com | https://2000mules.com

