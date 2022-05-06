Redpill: Election Fraud

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A Look Into What Happened In The 2020 Election
* We have an absolute right to seek the truth.
* We demand fair elections in defense of democracy.
* DHS: questioning the election can lead to terror!
* Dems used plandemic to change how people voted.
* CNN: mail-in voting process is perfect!
* We deserve to know the truth.
* America needs to wake up.
Redpills:
“Why are they so in favor of mail-in balloting?”
“And is that connected to the fact that Joe [Bidan] — who is a husk, who is a mannequin, everyone knows that — somehow got more votes than Barack Obama, who is like a living person?”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 May 2022