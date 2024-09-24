Plasmonics: An Advanced Approach For An Essential Solution | EMF Protection + Bio-Conditioning

Essential Energy By The People For The People.

Essential Energy is a non-profit founded by Dan Stachofsky, a father driven by his daughter Jane's chronic illness. By helping her mitigate EMF toxicity, Dan witnessed dramatic improvements in her health. Now, he aims to help other electro-sensitive individuals suffering similar challenges.

LightTowers: Harnessing the Power of Photonics

This Essential episode features Dan explaining the science behind LightTowers, his innovative solution. LightTowers utilize plasmonics, a powerful field within quantum physics that enables manipulating light at the nanoscale.

Plasmonics: A Simplified Look

Imagine a metal surface. When light interacts with it, the tiny electrons in the metal vibrate together. This vibration is called a plasmon. Now, imagine these vibrations resonating with the light's frequency. This creates a special interaction called a surface plasmon polariton (SPP).

Light and Mitochondrial Health

Our cells also interact with light. They have organelles called mitochondria that use light to generate energy. LightTowers are designed to emit specific light frequencies that resonate with our cells, supporting optimal mitochondrial function and consequently optimal health.

LightTowers: Dual Action for Optimal Health

LightTowers function in two key ways:

EMF Mitigation: The LightTowers' metal plates are designed to emit specific resonant light frequencies (good EMFs) that neutralize the effects of artificial, incoherent EMFs (bad EMFs) in your environment, such as those emitted by 5G towers, Bluetooth, and wireless communications. This creates a EMF-safe zone. Bio-Conditioning: These beneficial light frequencies also support your cellular health by mitigating EMF toxicity at the cellular level by energizing your mitochondria. This combined effect contributes to complete EMF protection and optimal health.

