Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | It's time to IMPEACH Mayorkas and secure our border!
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
64 views
Published 19 hours ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene · Secretary Mayorkas has allowed over 10 MILLION illegal aliens to invade our country. Democrats would rather see Americans assaulted, raped, and murdered than secure our border and impeach Secretary Mayorkas.


It's time to IMPEACH Mayorkas and secure our border!


@RepMTG

https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1754962844016160990?s=20


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeimpeach mayorkas

