Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | It's time to IMPEACH Mayorkas and secure our border!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene · Secretary Mayorkas has allowed over 10 MILLION illegal aliens to invade our country. Democrats would rather see Americans assaulted, raped, and murdered than secure our border and impeach Secretary Mayorkas.
It's time to IMPEACH Mayorkas and secure our border!
@RepMTG
https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1754962844016160990?s=20
