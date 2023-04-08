https://gettr.com/post/p2dor1525ae

4/5/2023 Prince Li: “Find me the man, and then I will find you the crime.” The CCP seeks to deter anyone who stands in their way of taking down America! So, despite the fact that no victim has been identified, Miles Guo was charged with fraud and has been denied bail to this day.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/5/2023 小王子: 欲加之罪，何患无辞？中共试图震慑到任何一个阻碍他们打倒美国的人！因此，尽管没有受害者出现，郭文贵先生却被指控诈骗，并且至今不允许保释。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



