Tucker Carlson's last moment: Eating pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker.

This was Tucker Carlson Tonight’s last moment.
Eating pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker.
I can’t think of a better way for the greatest cable news show in history to end.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650538986211794945
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.