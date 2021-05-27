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Astra Zeneca Kill Shot Probe After BBC Newcastle DJ Dies From Blood Clots
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145 views • May 27, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Astra Zeneca vaccine probe after BBC Newcastle DJ dies from blood clots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEGbCmA2cmQ
Credit to MP's Newswatch
©ITV TYNE TEES 2021 - COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH THE ORIGINAL OWNER AND IS USED FOR EDUCATIONAL & REFERENCE USE.
BBC Radio Newcastle's Lisa Shaw died after suffering blood clots following having the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 jab, her family says.
The popular DJ had the vaccine and then suffered severe side effects, she was then admitted to hospital in intensive care when she died a few days later.
Helen Carnell reports for ITV News Tyne Tees.
Source: https://youtu.be/vEGbCmA2cmQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEGbCmA2cmQ
Credit to MP's Newswatch
©ITV TYNE TEES 2021 - COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH THE ORIGINAL OWNER AND IS USED FOR EDUCATIONAL & REFERENCE USE.
BBC Radio Newcastle's Lisa Shaw died after suffering blood clots following having the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 jab, her family says.
The popular DJ had the vaccine and then suffered severe side effects, she was then admitted to hospital in intensive care when she died a few days later.
Helen Carnell reports for ITV News Tyne Tees.
Source: https://youtu.be/vEGbCmA2cmQ
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