Чаша Йешуа, Спасения. Пасхальный Седер. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 6 апреля 2025 г.
Скачать ВИДЕО https://t.me/luchneba/15904
ДОКУМЕНТ с переводом:
pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qW1aAW9MK9U-tYVjO_96w3uQgfC3wLJ1/view?usp=sharing
doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cJlT5_MsWwcJtmeEERvXq0J131oVGWuN/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Ai2JQSWEVyclecwAKcrzVFwuV4st8Zk/view?usp=sharing
Ориг. на англ
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iwBVAd8TMjr2Ify9P6DBuPkYkRXu02ag/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1s9juJgKGyZ2KOHTQcOdM1MgYeLjwh6gx/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
АУДИОЗАПИСЬ mp3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HjMd8jn6lZ1v_lZO-06Q1ZSoc-3f_KFR/view?usp=sharing
Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba
группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
Календарь Еноха на 2025 г.
русск https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ufGE11qo9nDH9vOurHwpqRugufTW5Z5h/view
англ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10hMjtYl-EcaIL5p5Nys5-6smHYyABAL6/view
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10atxDn6Vty6DmBPhuBaK7siAN-nkR27w/view
Видеообзор Календаря Еноха 2025 г. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS_lTzBtCOY
Седер - h5468. seder סדֶר - порядок, устройство; от неиспользуемого корня, означающего «упорядочивать, располагать в определённом порядке» (https://bible.by/strong-hebrew/5468/, https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h5468/kjv/wlc/0-1/); употреблено только 1 раз в Иов 10:22 (устройства).
