Putin Vows to Destroy "Bloodthirsty" Israel's Satanic Grip on Washington DC
781 views • 1 day ago

Long before the world even noticed, Vladimir Putin shook the globalist order to its core. He kicked the Rothschilds out of Russia, yes, the very family behind the creation of the modern state of Israel and declared war on the New World Order, vowing to dismantle it with his own hands.

 

Now, he’s gambling on a last stand. Putin has set his sights on international Satanism and the shadowy influence of Zionists in the West, warning that these forces are corroding civilization from within, pushing it toward a planned total collapse.

 

 

 

