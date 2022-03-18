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🐇 Moving Forward
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120 views • March 18, 2022
Current news is just a start. Keeping up is a task but it is not the only task we who are awake must engage in. We must put action into doing things in our own back yards as well as keep up with the continuing task of waking those who are sleeping up. Seek for the ones who are starting to question things and be patient, yet firm in assisting them on where to look.
We've only just begun. ☕
⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren 👇
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
» » » #Shop3 Mass Non-compliance made simple » 🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe it is up to YOU❤️ »»» https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
We've only just begun. ☕
⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren 👇
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
» » » #Shop3 Mass Non-compliance made simple » 🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe it is up to YOU❤️ »»» https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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