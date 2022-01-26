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Doctors, what are they good for?
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212 views • January 26, 2022
Sam Bailey, January 25, 2022
Sign up for the free livestream of Terrain 👉 https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147503747/TVaLtMeB
People keep asking me where they can find a good doctor. 🩺
The real question they need to ask is whether they even need a doctor, because the medical system has become detached from health. But has this happened recently or did medicine go off the rails long ago?
Watch to find out more...
Support channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
References:
“Terrain” the film - register here: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147503747/TVaLtMeB
A long shadow: Nazi doctors, moral vulnerability and contemporary medical culture, 2012: https://jme.bmj.com/content/38/7/435.long
One in 20 East German doctors spied on patients or colleagues, 2007: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/2099561
The burden of the past: problems of a modern historiography of physicians and medicine in Nazi Germany, 1987: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11653789/
Medical and Dental Councils statements: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/news-and-updates/expectations-for-covid-19-vaccination-released-for-doctors-and-dentists/
Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other?_encoding=UTF8&;me=&qid=
Failing the Public Health — Rofecoxib, Merck, and the FDA, 2004: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMp048286?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&;rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Expression of Concern: Bombardier et al., “Comparison of Upper Gastrointestinal Toxicity of Rofecoxib and Naproxen in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis,” 2005: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe058314?query=recirc_curatedRelated_article
Vioxx Killed Half a Million? The Facts Are Grim, 2012: https://affiliates.legalexaminer.com/health/vioxx-killed-half-a-million-the-facts-are-grim/
Doctors’ strikes and mortality: A review, 2008: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0277953608005066?via%3Dihub
Why Do Patients Stop Dying When Doctors Go on Strike?, 2015: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/slightly-blighty/201510/why-do-patients-stop-dying-when-doctors-go-strike
Sign up for the free livestream of Terrain 👉 https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147503747/TVaLtMeB
People keep asking me where they can find a good doctor. 🩺
The real question they need to ask is whether they even need a doctor, because the medical system has become detached from health. But has this happened recently or did medicine go off the rails long ago?
Watch to find out more...
Support channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
References:
“Terrain” the film - register here: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147503747/TVaLtMeB
A long shadow: Nazi doctors, moral vulnerability and contemporary medical culture, 2012: https://jme.bmj.com/content/38/7/435.long
One in 20 East German doctors spied on patients or colleagues, 2007: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/2099561
The burden of the past: problems of a modern historiography of physicians and medicine in Nazi Germany, 1987: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11653789/
Medical and Dental Councils statements: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/news-and-updates/expectations-for-covid-19-vaccination-released-for-doctors-and-dentists/
Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other?_encoding=UTF8&;me=&qid=
Failing the Public Health — Rofecoxib, Merck, and the FDA, 2004: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMp048286?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&;rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Expression of Concern: Bombardier et al., “Comparison of Upper Gastrointestinal Toxicity of Rofecoxib and Naproxen in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis,” 2005: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe058314?query=recirc_curatedRelated_article
Vioxx Killed Half a Million? The Facts Are Grim, 2012: https://affiliates.legalexaminer.com/health/vioxx-killed-half-a-million-the-facts-are-grim/
Doctors’ strikes and mortality: A review, 2008: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0277953608005066?via%3Dihub
Why Do Patients Stop Dying When Doctors Go on Strike?, 2015: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/slightly-blighty/201510/why-do-patients-stop-dying-when-doctors-go-strike
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