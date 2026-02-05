Iran seized 2 vessels smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf near Farsi Island

Iran seized 2 vessels smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy seized 2 fuel-smuggling vessels near Farsi Island.

They were smuggling more than one million liters of smuggled fuel. 15 foreign crew members were referred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

The vessels had been operating as part of an organized network engaged in fuel smuggling over recent months. They were identified and seized following surveillance, tracking, and intelligence operations conducted by IRGC Navy forces.





