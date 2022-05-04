Abortion Is Religion For The Far Left

3608 views • May 04, 2022

* Unprecedented times: there has never been a leak like this.

* Dems have been preparing for this moment for months.

* Leftists are enraged that millions of black babies may finally live.

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