Abortion Is Religion For The Far Left

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The Left’s Intimidation Strategy
* Leftists are enraged that millions of black babies may finally live.
* Dems have been preparing for this moment for months.
* Libs attack court’s legitimacy after Roe v. Wade opinion leak.
* Unprecedented times: there has never been a leak like this.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022