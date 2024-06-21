Documentary trailer: The Labyrinth of Illusions: Regimented Diversity (2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This film exposes how our hidden rulers through brainwashing entice us to enter a spiritual labyrinth. The labyrinth creates the illusion of truth. Its endless forks and crossroads are designed to make us lose our way and thwart any escape. This film provides a roadmap of its illusions to permit escape from the labyrinth.
“As a rule of thumb, if the government wants you to know it, it probably isn’t true.”
-- Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Rector of the University of Dundee
Subtitles: ENGLISH.
Film is in Swedish.
Duration: 113 minutes
16:9 Widescreen
European PAL-system.
Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com
English: https://jyrilina.com/english/the-labyrinth-of-illusions-regimented-diversity/
Swedish: https://jyrilina.com/svenska/illusionernas-labyrint-uniformerad-mangfald/