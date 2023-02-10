JoyCamp: THE SERIES | Season One Breakdown

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This is the season 1 pitch deck for our JoyCamp pilot if it had been picked
up. Camera I want:
[https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B...](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B527QM4X/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1)
Book a clarity call w/ Benny : <https://bit.ly/3CT3UnG> Sign up for Parrhesia:
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[https://productions.bennywills.com/me...](https://productions.bennywills.com/meme-
me) Ways to support me: Benny Wills PO Box 191 Athol ID 83801 SubscribeStar:
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