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A Special Education Teacher Warns About the Damage Masking Has Done To Children
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30 views • February 28, 2022
Jenni has been a special education teacher for more than 15 years. We met with her on February 26, 2022 at Blaisdell Park in Waimalu, Hawaii where she detailed the the damage that masking has caused to babies and young children. Parents have the power, so speak up!
Jessica Priya is on Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
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https://rumble.com/vl3tt1-matt-walsh-goes-ballistic-on-schoolboard-over-mask-mandates.html
Prince William County School Board meeting, parent Merianne Jensen is on fire
https://rumble.com/vu1ngv-prince-william-county-school-board-meeting-parent-merianne-jensen-is-on-fir.html
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https://rumble.com/vui3la-loudoun-county-school-board-served-massive-lawsuit-during-meeting.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Masks #Keiki #Freedom
Jessica Priya is on Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
Father of Four, Matt Walsh GOES BALLISTIC on School Board Over Mask Mandates
https://rumble.com/vl3tt1-matt-walsh-goes-ballistic-on-schoolboard-over-mask-mandates.html
Prince William County School Board meeting, parent Merianne Jensen is on fire
https://rumble.com/vu1ngv-prince-william-county-school-board-meeting-parent-merianne-jensen-is-on-fir.html
Students serve Loudoun County School Board massive lawsuit at meeting
https://rumble.com/vui3la-loudoun-county-school-board-served-massive-lawsuit-during-meeting.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Masks #Keiki #Freedom
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