⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Oct 30, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(30 Oct 2022)

Part 1 (read Part 2 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/4775))

The AF of the RU Fed continue the SMO.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy with up to two battalion tactical groups reinforced by foreign mercenaries launched seven unsuccessful attacks on RU positions in the areas of Pershotravnevoye, Orlyanka, Tabayevka & Berestovoye (Kharkov region). The AFU units has been driven back to their initial positions by artillery fire, air strikes and active actions of the RU troops. Up to 250 UKR servicemen and fighters, one tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers & eight vehicles have been eliminated.

In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy tried to conduct offensive operations by two company tactical groups near Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka & Chervonopopovka (LPR). All the attacks have been repelled. More than 50 UKR servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles & one armoured personnel carrier have been eliminated by artillery fire & air strikes.

In the South Donetsk direction, the units of RU troops in the course of the offensive destroyed the enemy near Novomikhailovka & Vladimirovka (DPR), as well as seized a number of strongpoints & dominating heights. Within the offensive, RU troops advanced more than three kilometers deep into the enemy's defence & reached the southern outskirts of Pavlovka (DPR). Over 100 UKR personnel, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles & six pickups have been eliminated. Six UKR servicemen surrendered & one UKR tank was captured.

In the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, the AFU launched three unsuccessful attacks by company tactical groups near Pyatikhatki, Chervony Yar, & Ischenko (Kherson region). The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions by fire & decisive action of RU troops.

13 areas of the enemy's manpower reserves have been eliminated. Over 180 UKR personnel, 11 armoured fighting vehicles & 21 motor veh have been eliminated.

Tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery have hit the AFU comms center near Beliaevka (Kherson region), an munition depot near Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), as well as 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower & military equip in 189 areas. A training ctr for special operations forces of the AFU has been eliminated by a strike of Russian troops near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

In the course of counter-battery warfare, an artillery battery of American M777 howitzers has been hit near the Shevchenko (Kherson region). Two launchers of the American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket sys has been hit near Zaporozhye. A launcher for a German MARS-2 multiple launch rocket sys and a munition of rocket & artillery weapons have been destroyed near Meshkovo-Pogorelovo (Nikolayev rn).

A U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (DPR).

Fighter aviation has shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of UKR AF near Dudchany (Kherson regn)

Part 2

Air defence facilities have shot down a Su-25 aircraft of UKR AF near Nikolskoye (DPR).

Two Mi-8 helicopters of the UKR AF have been shot down near Kirovsk & Konstantinovka (DPR). Ten UKR unmanned AV have been destroyed near Nikolskoye, Komsomolskiy, Volnoye (DPR), Kolomiychikha, Kamenka, Vrubovka, Sosnovy ( LPR) & Mechnikovo (Kharkov region).

In addition, 32 shells of the Amer HIMARS multi rocket launcher sys have been shot down near Vuglyar, Mezhevoye (DPR), Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Olgovka, Pershotravnevoye, Lvovo (Kherson region) & one Olkha rocket near Popasna (LPR). Six Ameri anti-radar missiles "HARM" have been intercepted near Antonovka (Kherson regn).

In total, 328 airplanes and 167 helicopters, 2,380 UAV, 384 air defence missile sys, 6,192 tanks & other armoured combat veh, 879 combat veh equipped w MRLS, 3,537 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 6,898 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.

***

☢️ Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye NP plant, Kiev regime continues provocations aimed at posing a threat to create a technological disaster.

There were 3 reports of shelling by artillery units of the AFU of Energodar & the territory adjacent to the station. A total of 10 shells were fired. UKR artillery shelling was carried out from Novokiyevka (Dnepropetrovsk ren).

In the course of the counterbattery fight, the AFU units were suppressed by return fire from RU artillery.

Within an attempted landing by an AFU sabotage & reconnaissance group to get into Energodar (Zaporozhye region), one speedboat of the AFU has been eliminated.

The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye NC plant remains normal.



