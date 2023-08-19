F-16's For Ukraine: Step Towards Global Nuclear War.

Since the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Army failed, NATO is trying its best to escalate and prolong the war.

While Russian forces continue their offensive on the northern front of Donbass, Ukrainian forces are already losing the few positions they managed to reach during their summer counteroffensive. Recently, the Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian grouping on one of their bridgeheads in the Kherson region.

Mirrored - South Front

