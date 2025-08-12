Dems Know This Is Going To Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s DC Take-Over
* The announcement of the policy does most of the heavy lifting.
* Criminals see the extra attention paid to criminality and they lose the incentive to create crime.
* It shows you how you have been lied to by Dems forever.
* Crime is a choice.
* When you engage your will to stop it with the threat of punishment, it goes away.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (12 August 2025)