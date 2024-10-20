The Most Important Election of Our Lifetimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’ve heard it so often it has become a cliché: “This is the most important election of our lifetime.” But that doesn’t mean it’s not true.
I believe it really is, for one overarching reason: It’s the only election we can affect. The outcomes of 2020, 2016, and all previous campaigns are now in the rearview mirror. Nothing can be done about them. Not so regarding what happens on Nov. 5.
