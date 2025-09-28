The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 406 - Time

In this shorter video I’m going to talk about a subject most people tend to avoid thinking about; TIME and DYING. We are all going to TIME OUT at some point. Most people spend their whole life avoiding the reality of their mortality and the fact that they have an FINITE allotted amount of TIME. The FEAR of DEATH causes most people to run from this reality until it’s too late. Ignoring THINKING about and PREPARING for the TIME of their DEATH is a very foolish act. Everyone behaves as if they will be exempt from dying: as if they have all the time in the world. It is human FOLLY at its maximum. I have touched on the topic of DEATH in Video No.277 titled, “Resurrection” posted in late 2023. If you haven’t watched that video then I urge you to do so.

WHAT does the Bible say about TIME and DEATH and HOW should God’s people view it? As we edge closer and closer to the Final Days of this Age we should be fully cognizant of our limited TIME and be prepared to die for Jesus Christ. Holding onto the False Rapture Hope of escaping Tribulation and suffering may result in the loss of salvation for many. The end of TIME and Death are as inevitable as night and day and the seasons. It will happen and when we may least expect it so we had better be ready to accept that TIME IS UP and TIME TO DIE at a moments notice.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 418 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling