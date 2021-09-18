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SHE SAYS "THIS USED TO BE ME, NOW LOOK WHAT I HAVE BECOME". EXTREME VACCINE DAMAGE.
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320 views • September 18, 2021
More vaccine destruction. Source: Pirate Pete. Some videos you may have missed but might like to see:
THE SECRET CHURCH OF SATAN ARE YOU IN ONE OF HIS TEMPLES? WOULD YOU KNOW WHAT HIS CHURCH LOOKS LIKE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHWxz2tGVQaK/
THE SECRET CHURCH OF SATAN ARE YOU IN ONE OF HIS TEMPLES? WOULD YOU KNOW WHAT HIS CHURCH LOOKS LIKE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHWxz2tGVQaK/
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