© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video de Entrenamiento #6 - Cómo Preparar el Activador de Ácido
Follow
0
Share
Report
151 views • December 28, 2021
En el Video #6 de Entrenamiento de la Universidad de TUA, aprenderas como prepara tu propia solucion ácida activadora, que puede ser usada en la generación de MMS1 y CDS. Se demostrará como se preparan los tres ácidos más comunes.
Este es el video #6 de una serie de 8 partes.
Este es el video #6 de una serie de 8 partes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.