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Patriot Purge: Will Mandatory COVID Jabs Chase Soldiers Out of the Military?
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171 views • July 13, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team discussing the vaccine mandate being rolled out to the US military first and then the general population. This despite increased reports of increased risks of heart inflammation and Gullian-Barre Syndrome.
A US Navy officer pens a stunning rebuke of the US armed forces as they focus more on critical race theory and diversity training rather than battle drills. Reports are that DEA and FBI informants were embedded in the Haiti assassination and the kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/13/21)
A US Navy officer pens a stunning rebuke of the US armed forces as they focus more on critical race theory and diversity training rather than battle drills. Reports are that DEA and FBI informants were embedded in the Haiti assassination and the kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/13/21)
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